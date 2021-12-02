BTS' LA concert: Highlights from Day 3 of 'Permission to Dance On Stage'
Image: Twitter/@kaylajibolala
BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM stole the hearts of ARMY by delivering an energetic performance whilst flaunting his red harido.
Image: Twitter/@jooniesloops
The crowd of ARMY at SoFi stadium enjoyed the third day of the band's first in-person concert in over two years.
Image: Twitter/@StrawberryyyV
Boy With Luv collaborator Halsey paid a visit to BTS at their LA concert and was also seen grooving to their songs in the crowd.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
The oldest member of the band, Jin showed off his cute side by sporting an adorable hairband for the third day of the concert.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
Kim Taehyung aka V entertained ARMY at the venue by cosplaying the red guard from 'Squid Game'.
Image: Twitter/@taehyvngpics