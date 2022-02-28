BTS members' net worth 2022: Who's the richest member of the K-pop band?
Image: Twitter/@PopBase
According to a report from Seoul Space, the oldest member of the band, BTS Jin's estimated net worth in the year 2022 is calculated at around $26 million.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
J-Hope, who is also responsible for composing and writing songs for the band has a net worth of around $32-34 million, as per the same outlet. This makes J-Hope the richest member of the South Korean boyband.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
As per the same report, Rapper Suga, who has also successfully released mixtapes, has an estimated net worth of around $31-33 million.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
The leader of the band, BTS' RM is known for adding soul and hard-hitting lyrics in songs reportedly has an estimated net worth of around $28-$30 million.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
Touted as BTS' main dancer, Jimin is also known for his unique sultry voice that adds to the charm of BTS songs. His estimated net worth is reportedly around $26-$28 million.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
BTS' V, the second-youngest member of the band is arguably the most popular member of BTS. AS per reports, his net worth in the year 2022 is estimated at around $26-$27 million.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
The youngest member of the band, BTS' Jungkook is known for creating a stir in the fandom. His net worth in 2022 is estimated at around $26-$28 million.
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial