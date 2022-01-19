BTS merch: Check Jin, J-hope, Suga, Jimin, RM and V's official merch with prices
Image: Twitter/@charts_k
Jimin designed a purple coloured hoodie called 'With You Hoody' and a Red carving earring. Fans can buy the merchandise at the official Weverse shop for reportedly $91.97 and $69.67, respectively.
Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH
Jin dropped his own line of merch which was a pair of 'Good Day and Bad Day' pyjamas and pillows. The merch was being sold at 110 US dollars on the official website.
Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH
Kim Taehyung aka V's merchandise included a self-designed Mute Boston Bag along with a colourful brooch set. The bag was priced at 168 dollars and the brooch set was around 38 dollars.
Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH
Suga designed a Guitar pick necklace and black note and cover set for his merch line. The Guitar pick necklace was being sold at around 82 dollars, on the other hand, the black note and cover set was for 64 dollars.
Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH
The leader of the band, RM designed Bungeo-Ppang wind chime and ARMY jogger pants. The price of the wind chime was set at around 45 dollars and the joggers were being sold at around 82 dollars.
Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH
J-Hope's merch line includes a Side by Side mini bag and Hope Pot Set. The mini-bag was priced at $116.12 USD and the pot set is being sold at around 54 dollars.
Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH