BTS 'Permission to Dance On Stage' concert: Here's how ARMY is gearing up to meet the band
Image: Twitter/@vamppirev
An excited ARMY painted her nails in BTS theme to prepare for the exciting concert.
Image: Twitter/@hisunshiine
A few fans celebrated the concert by sharing BTS albums to the fandom at the venue for free.
Image: Twitter/@tanniekosmossss
AMRY prepared for the first in-person concert after two years by being geared up with ARMY bombs.
Image: Twitter/@strwbrry_vr
ARMY lined up to buy BTS merch at SoFi stadium in LA ahead of the concert.
Image: Twitter/@wonsummerkm
An ARMY brought along a life-size cutout of V to the concert. Many fans took this opportunity to click pictures with the singer's cardboard replica.
Image: Twitter/@GirlWithLuv_24