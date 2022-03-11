BTS 'Permission to Dance on Stage' concert in Seoul: Here are all the highlights of Day 1
Image: Twitter/@girlswitluv
Touted as one of the most popular members of the group, V left the crowd mesmerized with his ethereal but also entertained them with his on-stage shenanigans with the members.
Image: Twitter/@AngieGraceLA
J-Hope stunned the crowd with his trendy and funky outfits on-stage and appeared supercharged to meet the K-ARYM for the first time this over two years.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
The leader of BTS, RM was on fire during his rapping segment as several fans talked about his impressive freestyle skills at the concert.
Image: Twitter/@BeST__ofyou
Jungkook managed to steal the hearts of the fans with his fiery performance and charming on-stage persona. His outfits were also a major hit at the PTD On Stage-Soeul day one concert.
Image: Twitter/@Amiiparadise
Jimin took every ARMY's breath away as he sported a mesh top under his white jacket. Moreover, several fans claimed that they spotted the young singer with a new tattoo of a crescent moon on his neck at the back.
Image: Twitter/@PJM_data
Suga, who is known for his tough and aloof persona, showed off his cute side as he happily danced away on the stage.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
The oldest member of the band, Jin continued his saga of melting the hearts of the fans by sporting an adorable cap during the concert.
Image: Instagram/@jin
Fans adored the moment when one of the members took the centre stage to talk to the fans while the rest of the bandmates sat together.
Image: Twitter/@maayaalicious