BTS Permission To Dance on Stage- Seoul: Jungkook & other members posts ahead of concert
Image: Instagram/@thebulletproof_love
The leader of the band, RM took to his individual Instagram to share the latest collection of art pieces. He also enjoyed some time with his friend and some quiet time to himself.
Image: Instagram/@rkive
The oldest member of the band, Jin recently shared a series of pictures on his Instagram and captioned it, ''Tried taking pictures like a successful person''
Image: Instagram/@jin
Rapper Suga exuded calm in his latest Instagram post as he basked in the sunset over the water.
Image: Instagram/@agustd
Member V took to his Instagram ahead of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert and shared pictures of his outfits from numerous occasions.
Image: Instagram/@thv
The youngest member of the BTS, Jungkook shared a mirror selfie only six days ahead of the concert in Seoul. This caused the entire fandom to get excited for the event.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
With only seven days left for Permission To Dance On Stage concert- Seoul, J-Hope shared mirror selfies from the practice room to fuel ARMY's anticipation.
Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt
Lastly, Jimin, who underwent surgery for acute appendicitis and recovered from COVID-19, has been away from social media as he has not posted anything recently.
Image: Instagram/@jimin_bighitentertainment