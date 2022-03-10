BTS PTD On Stage concert: ARMY prepares to meet the K-pop band in Seoul
Image: Twitter/@Elyaley_24
As fans are not allowed to clap during the concert in light of new guidelines imposed by the authorities, the entire Olympic Stadium will light with ARMY Bombs as the band will witness a wave of purple lights.
Image: Twitter/@isthatshabrina
A few fans brought adorable childhood pictures of the BTS members with them to the Permission To Dance On Stage concert.
Image: Twitter/@theJINPRlNT
An enthusiastic ARMY is attending the concert with Jin's popular track 'Super Tuna' poster attached to her back.
Image: Twitter/@theJINPRlNT
Along with lightsticks, fans also brought fans and clappers with their favourite member's face on them.
Image: Twitter/@stgmbabe
Fans also brought along clappers and fans with a special message written on it for the BTS members. The text on the fan translates to, '''the clappers says “thankfully between you and me nothing has changed”
Image: Twitter/@BTSHeartbreaker
BTS has a number of achievements to its name which have made ARMY across the world proud. Flaunting the same, an ARMY showed up by decorating their car with BTS' Dynamite's record on Billboard.
Image: Twitter/@sugatradamus