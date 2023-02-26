Anjali Negi
Feb 26 ,2023
BTS' RM, NCT's Jeno & other Korean stars at Milan Fashion Week
Image: Twitter
BTS' RM attended the Bottega Veneta's fashion show in Milan on Saturday night (February 25).
Image: Twitter
NCT's Jeno was invited as a guest by the fashion brand Ferragamo. He donned an all grey outfit for the event.
Image: Twitter
The K-pop star later visited the Ferragamo store in an all white ensemble.
Image: Twitter
(G)I-dle's leader Jeon So-yeon also attended the Ferragamo fashion show last night.
Image: Twitter
Seventeen's DK graced the Bally fashion event donning a blue velvet suit.
Image: Twitter
Find Out More