BTS: RM takes a stroll in Paris; Is he attending Kim Taehyung's Fashion Week debut?
Image: Instagram/@thv/rkive
BTS leader RM took to his social media to share a photo dump of his vacation in Paris.
Image: Instagram/@rkive
The rapper is seen taking a stroll through the busy streets of the city of love and visiting famous monuments.
Image: Instagram/@rkive
He shared the post with the caption, ''Although I still only know [how to say] Bonjour, Merci..''.
Image: Instagram/@rkive
ARMY believed that RM is going to attend bandmate Kim Taehyung aka V's Paris Fashion Week debut.
Image: Instagram/@thv
However, the pictures of RM in Paris belong from his previous European vacation. The timing of his posting led fans to believe that he was going to attend V's PFW debut.
Image: Instagram/@thv
On the other hand, V kept his fans updated on his stay in Paris ahead of his Fashion Week debut.
Image: Instagram/@thv
Apart from trying on flamboyant clothes, V relished delicious meals with wine in fancy restaurants.
Image: Instagram/@thv
BTS member V will make his Paris Fashion Week debut along with actor Park Bo Gum.
Image: Instagram/@thv