BTS: See Jin's visit to Strawberry farm after recovering from COVID; Members react
The oldest member of the world's biggest band, BTS' Jin visited a strawberry farm after recovering from COVID-19.
The 29-year-old shared multiple pictures from his visit to the farm with his fan on Instagram with the caption, ''Strawberry''.
Bandmate J-Hope was quick to drop a comment under Jin's post as he wrote, ''Strawberry??? Not seeing me (but going to strawberry farm?)'' to which the latter replied, ''Jwehope, take the strawberry''.
The leader of the band, RM, also dropped comments by writing, ''Strawberry Captain went to keep the worth of his nickname!'' and ''I request for some strawberries when you come (back)''.
This is not the first time that the singer has visited the strawberry farms as fans recalled the singer going with his bandmates a few years ago.
Jin's love for strawberries is popular in the fandom as one netizen commented, ''kim seokjin and strawberries are the best duo''.
