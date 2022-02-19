BTS: See members Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, RM & J-hope's growing Instagram followers
Image: Instagram/@min_agust.d_93
The oldest member of the band, Jin's goofy personality is perfectly reflected through his Instagram feed as he enjoys over 29.2 million followers.
Image: Instagram/@jin
Sharing random photos and snaps, Suga enjoys the love of over 28.7 million followers through his individual Instagram handle.
Image: Instagram/@agustd
Known to be a fashionista, J-Hope turned his feed into his personal runaway as he posts trendy #OTTDs for his online ARMY of over 29.3 million followers.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope
The leader of the band, RM, created an eye-pleasing feed on his Individual Instagram by visiting numerous art galleries and accumulated over 28.8 million followers of ARMY.
Image: Instagram/@rkive
Although being AWOL from social media and only gracing the platform once-in-a-while, Jimin is enjoying over 30.2 million followers.
Image: Instagram/@j.m
After making his record-breaking debut on Instagram, V has become the most-followed member on Instagram with 35 million followers.
Image: Instagram/@thv
The 'golden Maknae' of the band, Jungkook often creates a stir on social media by posting videos from his boxing sessions. The young singer is followed by over 32.9 million followers.
Image: Instagram/@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz