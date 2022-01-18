BTS: See members Jungkook and Jimin's famous & meaningful tattoos

The youngest member of the band, Jungkook is known for his love for tattoos as the young singer has his whole arm inked with meaningful tattoo designs.
The 24-year-old singer reportedly has his bandmates' initials tattooed on his hands in a complex design.
The young singer also got 'ARMY' letters inked across his knuckles along with a 'J' over the 'M' on his finger. Jungkook also has numerous lip and eye piercings.
Jimin is known for his love for the number '13' as his birthday falls on October 13 and the band's debut date is June 13, 2013. He got the number '13' inked on his wrist.
The 26-year-old also got 'NEVERMIND' inked on his right side. The tattoo is often on display during the singer's energetic dance performance.
The young singer also has 'YOUNG' and 'FOREVER' inked on his elbows.
