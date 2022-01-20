BTS: See what Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook are upto via their latest IG post
Image: Instagram/@SirilukSomnuek
The oldest member of the band, Jin created quite a stir amongst ARMY after posting a selfie. He also visited his uncle's famous strawberry farms and gave them to his bandmates.
Image: Instagram/@jin
Main rapper of BTS, Suga shared a poster that read, 'Chakho - MIX 05A'. The rapper also recently recovered from COVID-19.
Image: Instagram/@agustd
J-Hope is busy giving trendy fashion inspiration to his ARMY as he remains active on the platform by sharing his outfit of the day.
Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope/bts_jhope
The formidable leader of BTS, RM is heavily engaging himself in taking inspiration from modern art pieces as he shares visits to exhibitions with his fans.
Image: Instagram/@rkive
The main vocalist of the band, Jimin, remains less active than his bandmates. The 26-year-old singer recently shared a picture of the serene night sky on his Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@j.m/jimin_bighitentertainment
Singer V recently felt nostalgic as he shared a clip from 'Coldplay X BTS Inside 'My Universe' Documentary' on his Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@thv/bts_v
The youngest member of the band, Jungkook possesses the ability to take social media by storm with his single Instagram post. The 24-year-old singer recently posted videos of him practising boxing with his trainer.
Image: Instagram/@jungkook_bighitentertainment/abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz