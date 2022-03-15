BTS to Billie Eilish, first round of artists to perform at the 64th annual Grammys Awards
'Drivers Licence' singer Olivia Rodrigo will take the center stage to perform at the upcoming 64th Grammy awards. She took to her Instagram to say that she is 'honoured' to get an opportunity to perform.
Expressing excitement over returning to the Grammys Stage, Brandi Carlile wrote on Instagram, ''I can’t believe I’m getting a shot at this again in my lifetime…I hope some little kid gets to stay up and see it! And I hope beyond hope that I hit “the note”.
American rapper Jack Harlow, who is known for songs like INDUSTRY BABY, WHATS POPPIN and more, is included in the first volume of performers of the forthcoming award ceremony.
Musical duo Brothers Osborne will be representing country music as they are also nominated for 'Younger Me' in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
With five nominations, Lil Nas X will take the 64th Grammy Stage this year. The singer had last performed in 2020.
South Korean septet BTS became the first Korean artist to perform at the Grammy awards ceremony two times in a row. They are also nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their top-charting track 'Butter'.
With seven nods to her name, Billie Eilish will be returning to the Grammys for the third time in a row. Additionally, the young singer also won the Record of the Year trophy two years in a row.
