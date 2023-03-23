Hardika Gupta
Mar 23 ,2023
BTS V channels his inner bad boy
@thv/instagram
BTS's second youngest member, Kim Taehyung aka V recently shared some more photos from his photoshoot.
@thv/instagram
The actor showed off his bad-boy side and served some intense looks.
@thv/instagram
The singer sported a nose ring with utmost grace.
@thv/instagram
He teamed his oversized sweater with loose joggers.
@thv/instagram
The Christmas Tree crooner bares his chest for the photoshoot.
@thv/instagram
Here, he can be seen posing with a lighter.
@thv/instagram
V sported a sequinned oversized coat and a sleek hairdo.
@thv/instagram
He gave a closer look of his face which had a bruise on his eyebrow.
@thv/instagram
