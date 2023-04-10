Anjali Choudhury
Apr 10 ,2023
BTS V journey: Idol who coined the phrase I Purple You
Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram
BTS V belonged to a family of farmers in Daegu, South Korea. As both his parents were busy working, Kim Taehyung was raised by his grandmother.
Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram
Earlier, V wanted to become a farmer, but he changed his mind after learning about saxophone. Whatever V did, his parents supported him.
Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram
BTS V did not intend to join Bangtan. He just accompanied his friend to the audition, but instead got selected by BigHit Entertainment. He joined as a trainee.
Image: @thv/Instagram
V marked his debut as a BTS member in 2013 with their song titled No More Dreams.
Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram
Kim Taehyung once dedicated a win to his grandmother after she passed away. He even had a breakdown on stage as he remembered her.
Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram
V was the one who coined the phrase I Purple You. He said, "Purple is the last colour of the rainbow, so it means I will trust and love you for a long time."
Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram
The K-pop idol became the fastest person to reach 50 million followers on Instagram. He also set a record for reaching over 10 million likes on every post.
Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram
