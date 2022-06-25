BTS V pictures from Paris exuding high-fashion model vibes
Image: Instagram/@thv
BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is set to make his Paris Fashion Week debut.
The singer will attend the Men's Paris fashion week.
Recently, he took his Instagram to share pictures from his stay in Paris.
V is not only known for his charming voice but distinct fashion sense.
Doubled with his good looks, the singer often exudes supermodel vibes in his aesthetic pictures.
He also brought out his silly side as he shard this picture with the caption, ''Stretch (out)''.
