BTS V's latest pics on Instagram leaves ARMY lovestruck
Ever since BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have opened their personal Instagram handles, the boys have been giving ARMY a sneak peek into their personal lives.
BTS member V recently took tp his Instagram and shared a series of photos.
Kim Tae-hyung, also known by his stage name V was seen browsing albums in the 1970s section.
BTS is currently gearing up for thier first live concert in Seoul, South Korea that will take place in March.
The group has also announced a four days concert in Las Vegas that will take place in April just after the Grammys.
Following thier 'Permission To Dance; concert in LA, the group had taken a short break to recuperate.
Meanwhile, V recently recovered after he was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus last week.
