BTS X 7 Fates: See RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope & V's characters for new webtoon
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
Jin as Hwan: ''Hwan used to be an ordinary Archer but when he loses his entire family to a beom, he becomes a beom hunter. He's playful and mischievous but when he's hunting, he's really cool and awesome Archer.''
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
Suga as Cein: ''Cein is a character that is almost eaten by a beom but survives so he has a tragic story. He is traumatized by what happened and feels lost but fortunately he meets the other six friends and becomes more stable.''
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
J-Hope as Hosu: ''Hosu is a character that was kidnapped by a beom. In order to survive in their den, he has to do something terrible.''
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
RM as Dogeon: ''Do-geon is a crime expert who's had a hard life and has survived in the back alleys of the city. He can handle all sorts of firearms and is very perceptive so he is very strong even on his own.''
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
Jimin as Haru: ''For a long time, he was a rock that guarded the gate to the world of the beom and then the rock became human. Since he lived for such a long time, he's a character that has the qualities of a master''
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
V as Jooan: ''Jooan is a someone that falls in love with a beom. He's unbiased and is caring and compassionate so he is able to love beyond his own species.''
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
Jungkook as Zeha: ''Zeha is half-human, half-tiger who was born between a human and a beom. He only finds out after being attacked by a beom so he is shocked."
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO