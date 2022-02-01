BTS's Jimin: List of best solo songs of the K-Pop star
Image: Instagram/@jimin
The 2016 album 'Wings' was a turning point in the career of the South Korean band BTS. Jimin released his solo song 'Lie' in the album which was welcomed by his fans with and open heart.
Image: Instagram/@jimin
In the month of September 2017, Jimin released 'Intro: Serendipity' which was a calm song and was much loved by his fans.
Image: Instagram/@jimin
In August 2018, the singer released the full-length edition of 'Serendipity' in BTS' 'Love Yourself: Answer' album.
Image: Instagram/@jimin
In late 2019, Jimin released his first solo song 'Promise' outside of BTS. He sent a comforting message about not being alone during trying times through the song.
Image: Instagram/@jimin
In February 2020, Jimin released his song 'Filter' with which he presented himself in many different ways.
Image: Instagram/@jimin
BTS is currently on an extended break and is expected to resume making music by March. Jimin recently tested positive for COVID-19 and also had appendicitis surgery.
Image: Instagram/@jimin