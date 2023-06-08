Prateek Arya
Jun 08 ,2023
Bumrah, Iyer attend India pacer's wedding
Image: twitter
Indian Pacer Prasidh Krishna recently tied the knot with his long time partner Rachna Krishna in South Indian style.
Image: Devdutt Padikkal/Instagram
Players like Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer attended the weeding the Rjasthan Royals pacer.
Image: twitter
The pair can be seen carrying ‘Jaymala’ in an image that has surfaced online from their wedding.
Image: twitter
Earlier this week on Tuesday, the pair got engaged.
Image: Rajasthan Royals
Not much is known about Rachana Krishna, who has a private Instagram account, sources claim that Rachana works as a product manager for Dell technologies.
Image: twitter
