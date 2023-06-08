Prateek Arya

Jun 08 ,2023

Bumrah, Iyer attend India pacer's wedding
Image: twitter
Indian Pacer Prasidh Krishna recently tied the knot with his long time partner Rachna Krishna in South Indian style. Image: Devdutt Padikkal/Instagram
Players like Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer attended the weeding the Rjasthan Royals pacer. Image: twitter
The pair can be seen carrying ‘Jaymala’ in an image that has surfaced online from their wedding. Image: twitter
Earlier this week on Tuesday, the pair got engaged. Image: Rajasthan Royals
Not much is known about Rachana Krishna, who has a private Instagram account, sources claim that Rachana works as a product manager for Dell technologies. Image: twitter
