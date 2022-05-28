May 28 ,2022
Buttler only behind Kohli, Warner in list of players to score most runs in an IPL season
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
With 733 runs in 17 innings in the 2013 season, former CSK batter Michael Hussey is sixth on the list.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
While 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has also scored 733 runs, he is fifth on the list because he did so in 14 innings.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
SRH skipper Kane Williamson is fourth on the list with 735 runs. He achieved this runs tally in the 2018 season.
Image: IPL/BCCI
With 824 runs so far, IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler has scored the third-highest number of runs in a single season.
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
DC opening batter David Warner has scored the second-highest number of runs in a single season when he smacked 848 runs for SRH in 2016.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
While Jos Buttler has managed to equal Virat Kohli's record of four centuries in a single season, the record of 973 runs (2016) in one season is still proving too much to beat.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Find Out More