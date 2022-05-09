Buttler to Hasaranga, list of leading run-getters and wicket-takers in IPL 2022
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Jos Buttler despite failing to score enough runs against Punjab Kings continues to take the top spot on IPL 2022 points table. He has currently scored 618 runs from 11 matches.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
KL Rahul failed to get off the mark against KKR in the previous match. However, he is still sitting on the second spot in the leading run-getters list with 451 runs from 11 matches.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Faf du Plessis scored a fine century against SRH to climb to the third spot on the run-getters list. The RCB skipper now has scored 389 runs from 12 matches.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Shikhar Dhawan is next on the list of leading run-getters in IPL 2022. The Punjab Kings opener has scored a total of 381 runs in 11 matches played so far.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal continues to be the leading wicket-taker not only for Rajasthan Royals but even in IPL 2022. The leg spinner has picked up 22 wickets in 11 matches.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Wanindu Hasaranga bowled brilliantly against SRH to take his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL. The right-arm spinner has now moved to the second spot on the list with 21 wickets from 12 matches.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Kagiso Rabada is third in the wicket-takers list with 18 wickets from 10 matches. The South African pacer is also Punjab Kings leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2022
Image: IPLT20/BCCI