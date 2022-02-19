Buying the new Samsung Galaxy S22? Check out these accessories for your new smartphone
Those who are purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be able to get the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (worth Rs. 26,999) by paying Rs. 2,999 as a bundle offer.
Those who are planning to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus can get the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS (worth Rs. 11,999) by paying Rs. 999.
Along with the new smartphone, users should also check out the range of back covers from Samsung which will be revealed with the smartphone in the coming days.
Samsung Trio Pad Wireless Charger can charge three Samsung devices at once. Those who own two or more Samsung devices may buy the accessory to charge all their devices at once.
For the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the company sells a 45W fast charger for Rs. 2,999. Those who wish to fast their smartphone at a faster speed may look for the device.
Samsung's wireless power bank is yet another accessory that can be purchased along with the new smartphones in the Galaxy S22 series.
