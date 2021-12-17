BWF World Championships: Indian players who have won medals
Image: PTI
PV Sindhu is the most successful Indian shuttler at the BWF World Championships, having won an incredible five medals which include one gold, two silver and two bronze.
Image: BAI/Instagram
Saina Nehwal has two medals at the BWF World Championships - a silver and a bronze. The first medal came in 2015, while the second medal came in 2017.
Image: BAI/Instagram
Prakash Padukone was the first Indian to win a medal at the BWF World Championships. He won the bronze medal in 1983.
Image: PTI
B Sai Praneeth is only the second Indian man to win a World Championship Medal. He achieved the feat back in the 2019 edition after making it to the semi-final.
Image: BAI / Instagram
Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa are the only Indian doubles pair to win a Badminton World Championship medal. The pair won the medal in the 2011 edition.
Image: AP