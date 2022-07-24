Ajeet Kumar
Jul 24 ,2022
California’s largest wildfires keep firefighters on toes; See pics
Image: AP
Flames burn up a tree as part of the Windy Fire in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, despite taking emergency action.
Image: AP
A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size and engulfed a home on Triangle Road in Mariposa County.
Image: AP
During the evacuation, an elderly man crashed his car into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire. Subsequently, firefighters took him to the hospital.
Image: AP
Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns, where the government already ordered an evacuation.
Image: AP
A plane drops retardant while battling to douse the flames in the United States's Mariposa.
Image: AP
A number of firefighters deployed at the Oak Fire spot on Triangle Road where the authorities already announced a panic button for evacuation.
Image: AP
A huge flame erupted in a home made of an oak tree on Triangle Road, Mariposa on July 22.
Image: AP
