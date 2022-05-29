May 29 ,2022
Camila Cabello: Inside the 'Senorita' singer's quirky fashion looks
Image: Instagram/ @camila_cabello
Camila Cabello is undoubtedly one of the best-dressed popstars of today's time and is often seen flaunting her quirky attires.
Image: Instagram/ @camila_cabello
The 'Havana' hitmaker dazzles in this statement floral jacket, paired with simple black pants.
Image: Instagram/ @camila_cabello
For one of her performances, Camila opted for a vibrant blue coordinate set with a matching corset belt and shoes.
Image: Instagram/ @camila_cabello
The singer looks like a high school queen in the uber-cool skirt and crop top, amped up with a varsity jacket.
Image: Instagram/ @camila_cabello
Her love for co-ordinate sets is also evident here. The artist kept her look simple with minimal accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @camila_cabello
Camila exudes boss lady vibes in this all-black attire, accentuated with a colourful oversized cardigan.
Image: Instagram/ @camila_cabello
