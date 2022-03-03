Camila Cabello's B'day: Singer's melodious & upbeat songs to listen to on her special day
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
'Liar': This song is from Camila Cabello's second studio album 'Romance.' It was a huge hit among the audience and it even peaked at number 21 on the UK Singles Chart.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
'Living Proof:' It was released as the fifth single of her second studio album, 'Romance.' She debuted the song at the American Music Awards.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
'Bad Things:' It was sung by Camila Cabello in collaboration with the American singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. It even won Best Collaboration at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
'Havana:' It was recorded by Camila Cabello and featured American rapper Young Thug. The song was very well received by the fans.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
'Señorita:' Camila Cabello's song featured her and her ex-partner, Shawn Mendes and garnered tons of appreciation from the audience. It became the third best-selling single of 2019 worldwide.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
'Shameless:' This one is yet another popular track from Cabello's hit album, 'Romance' that you could add to your playlist.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
'Don't Go Yet:' Written by Cabello, Scott Harris, Eric Frederic and Mike Sabath, the debut performance of the song was featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello