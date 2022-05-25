Cannes 2022: Austin Butler to Shakira, stars walk the red carpet at 'Elvis' screening
Austin Butler attended the screening of his film 'Elvis' at the Cannes Film festival. The actor plays the titular role in the Baz Luhrmann directorial biopic.
Tom Hanks, who plays the role of Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, appeared dapper in his classic black tux.
'Elvis' headliner Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann shared a goofy moment on the red carpet as they celebrated the film's world premiere.
Music icon Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley donned a brown tee-length body-hugging dress for the event.
'365 days' star Michele Marrone attended the 'Elvis' screening in a checkered suit showing off his tattoos.
Singer Shakira stunned on the red carpet in a body-hugging black gown with a statement neckpiece.
Deepika Padukone turned heads in her extravagant gown with dramatic sleeves from Louis Vuitton at the screening.
Austin Butler sported a classic black suit while his co-star Olivia DeJonge, who plays Priscilla Presley in the biopic, wore a blue gown with ruffled details on the borders.
The entire cast of the 'Elvis' film was present at the world premiere of the movie at the 75th Cannes film festival including Priscilla Presley, Olivia Dejonge and more.
