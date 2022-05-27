Cannes 2022 Black & white photos from festival symbolizing cinema's timeless glamour
Image: AP
Touted as one of the biggest film festivals in the world, the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival started on May 17 and will end on May 28, 2022.
Image: AP
Actors, directors and producers from across the world come under one tent to celebrate the excellence of cinema by premiering and awarding deserved candidates.
Image: AP
The red carpet became a path of glamour as celebrities donned their extravagant ensembles and walk down amidst the shuttering sounds of hundreds of cameras.
Image: AP
Cannes Film Festival started in 1947 when Minister for Education and Fine Arts Jean Zay wished to establish a cultural event bigger than International Venice Film Festival.
Over years, the fashion on the red carpet evolved alongside the cinema content. The festival is associated with several iconic moments in history also pertinent to social and political topics.
Image: AP
This year was no different as celebrities like Julia Roberts, Deepika Padukone, Ellie Fanning, Bella Hadid and more made statements with their exquisite gowns.
Image: AP