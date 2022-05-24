Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Amy Jackson to Bella Hadid; all red carpet looks of Day 8

Actor Kristen Stewart arrived at the event with Tom Sturridge and Scott Speedman as the trio wore matching yet stylishly different versions of black suits.
Image: Twitter/@21metgala
Mads Mikkelsen arrived with his wife Hanne Jacobsen at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The duo appeared stylish in their own variation of classic black suits.
Image: Twitter/@21metgala
Bella Hadid arrived at the event in a Vintage Versace Black Gown with dramatic heavy makeup. She elevated her ensemble with a braided bun.
Image: Instagram/@21metgala
Deepika Padukone put her best fashion foot forward as she stunned in an orange gown from Ashi Studio. She elevated her ensemble with minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup.
Image: Twitter/@Akank_sha_
Amy Jackson wore a strapless black gown with a bow detailing on the front. The actor walked the red carpet at Cannes 2022 for the screening of L'Innocent.
Image: Twitter/@21metgala
Jake Gyllenhaal arrived with his partner Jeanne Cadieu at the 75th Cannes festival. While Gyllenhaal sported a classic suit, Cadieu wore a pink strapless dress with dramatic heels.
Image: Twitter/@21metgala
Cara Delevingne donned a custom velours gown as she walked the red carpet for the L'Innocent screening alongside Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.
Image: Twitter/@Balmain