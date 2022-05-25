May 25 ,2022
Cannes 2022: Here are Deepika Padukone's stunning looks from French Riviera
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone stunned in a golden and black coloured saree designed by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor also opted for a dress by Louis Vuitton's summer collection as her first look at the Cannes 2022.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She surely turned heads in a beautiful noodle-sleeved red coloured gown with a plunging neckline.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone gave away Boss Lady vibes in a stunning flared pantsuit. She accessorised her look with a snake-shaped silver necklace.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black off-shoulder full-sleeved gown. She accessorised her look with diamond accessories.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a sleeveless black dress covered with fringes.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika Padukone recently turned heads on Cannes 2022 red carpet in an orange dress with a huge train.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
