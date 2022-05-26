May 26 ,2022
Cannes 2022: Indian designs that made it to the red carpet of the mega event
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial/@gauravguptaofficial
Aishwarya Rai walked the red carpet of Cannes 2022 in The Venus Sculpture custom made gown by Gaurav Gupta.
Image: Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial
Italian actor Catrinel Marlon stunned in an emerald shell sculpture gown by Gaurav Gupta.
Image: Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial
Indonesian actor Raline Shahwore another emerald glass gown by the Indian designer.
Image: Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial
Liza Koshy walked the red carpet in a white sculpture dress by Gaurav Gupta.
Image: Instagram/@gauravguptaofficial
Deepika Padukone turned heads in a stunning golden and black saree by Sabyasachi Mukherji.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Aditi Rao Hydari also opted for a Sabyasachi white saree for her Cannes debut.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
She wore another stunning black outfit by the Indian designer.
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
