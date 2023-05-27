Anjali Negi
May 27 ,2023
Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma turns up in taffeta rose outfit
Image: @TejRan_aka_adi/Twitter
Anushka Sharma made her Cannes debut in Ivory Richard Quinn Couture gown.
Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram
The outfit featured hand-crafted embroidery and ivory silk taffeta roses.
Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram
She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi and a pear shaped white and yellow diamond drop earrings along with matching rings from Chopard.
Image: @TejRan_aka_adi/Twitter
For the hairstyle, Anushka tied her hair in a neat bun.
Image: Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Anushka attended the Cannes Film Festival with fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. They attended the premiere of The Old Oak.
Image: @TejRan_aka_adi/Twitter
