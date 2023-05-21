Nitish Vashishtha
May 21 ,2023
Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela proves orange is the new black
Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela has been regularly presenting her latest looks at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023.
She recently walked the red carpet in an orange dress with a singular flower-like ruffle around her waist.
Urvashi has opted for orange for 2 of her 4 Cannes outfits.
She previously wore a ballgown with a halter-necked lace bodice and short-form tulle ruffles.
Urvashi made her Cannes debut in 2022 and has been a consistent part of the Cannes 2023 red carpet since May 17, 2023.
