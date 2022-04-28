Cannes Film Festival: A look at Sonam Kapoor's breathtaking outfits over the years
Image: Instagram/@allthingsfashionxbeauty
At Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor donned a sheer black and peach coloured Alexander McQueen and the actor looked nothing less than diva.
Image: Instagram/@allthingsfashionxbeauty
This beautiful black coloured sheer floor-length gown grabbed all attention at the Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Instagram/@allthingsfashionxbeauty
Sonam Kapoor poses on the red carpet of the 66th Cannes Film Festival in an adorable ankle-length floral dress. The look was accessorised with a choker, while the actor chose to keep her hair loose.
Image: Instagram/@afashionistasdiaries
At the 67th Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor wore a black coloured flowy gown. The beautiful gown was from Elie Saab Couture.
Image: Instagram/@allthingsfashionxbeauty
Sonam made heads turn at Cannes when she walked the red carpet in an electric blue ankle-length dress by Ralph & Russo Couture. The dress had a beautiful trail which enhanced the look even more.
Image: Instagram/@allthingsfashionxbeauty
Sonam Kapoor donned this yellow and white coloured ruffled flowy gown at Cannes Film Festival which was completed by minimalistic jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@afashionistasdiaries
Sonam looked every bit gorgeous in a full-bodied lehenga skirt in off white teamed up with an embellished cropped bodice with asymmetrical sleeves.
Image: Instagram/@allthingsfashionxbeauty