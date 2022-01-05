Captain Marvel to Black Widow: MCU female costumes that made headlines
Image: Instagram/@captainmarvelofficial
Played by Scarlett Johansson in 'Black Widow' and other MCU films, its all-black costume has left quite an impression on Marvel fans.
Image: Instagram/@black.widow
Even though 'Eternals' didn't impress the audience, Marvel fans can still dress as Sersi.
Image: Instagram/@eternals
'Eternals' Goddess warrior, played by Angelina Jolie's suit was completely digital, revealed the film's VFX team. She wore a full spandex gold outfit with gold hair.
Image: Instagram/@thena.eternals
Princess of Wakanda and the country's chief science officer, Shuri made quite an impression in 2018's release, 'Black Panther'.
Image: Instagram/@arlynesimonphd
Officially licensed by Rubies, Wanda Vision's comic book-inspired costume comes with a bodysuit, cape, gloves, and headpiece.
Image: Instagram/@scarletwitchofficial
Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' wears iconic green and silver makeup with a casual kill outfit that blends stylish leather and tactical gear.
Image: Instagram/@dance_with_alien
This 'Captain Marvel' costume comes from Rubie's, is a long-sleeve jumpsuit that comes with a foam belt.
Image: Instagram/@captainmarvelofficial