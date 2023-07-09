Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 09 ,2023
Cardi B's extravagant style file from Paris Haute Couture Week
Cardi B marked her presence for the Paris Haute Couture week, through a series of extravagant sartorial picks.
Her first appearance was for the Schiaparelli show and she turned out in a svelte suede number laced with gold, from the Italian fashion house.
The slick head scarf and shroud of feathers added a signature Schiaparelli twist to the silhouette paired with gold bangles and statement ear-shaped danglers.
Cardi B added her own spin to preppy fashion with this customised Thom Browne skirt suit in tweed complemented by the netted gold headpiece wrapping her temples
Another standout detail of the ensemble was the clock-faced Thom Browne bag which had made its debut at the brand's Fall 2023 show along with the headpiece.
For the Balenciaga show, Cardi B emerged in a feather-fashioned tulle coat in a crisp white with latex boots peeping from below.
The tulle-wrap was shed, giving way to a signature Balenciaga-style bodysuit in sequined, structured latex with a life-sized puffed-up bow on the right hip.
For the Jean Paul Gaultier show, Cardi chose a skin-tight catsuit in sheer cream, peppered with whimsical imageries in grey-blue.
Cardi B arrived at the Gaurav Gupta show in a canary olive gown with shimmer trails and an upturned hood embellishing the popping number.
