CBSE class 12 results declared offline
The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the Class 12th term 1 results via offline mode
The Class 12 Term 1 results have been sent to the schools' registered email addresses.
CBSE results will now be processed by the schools and shared with the students.
It is advised that students must contact their respective schools to receive their Class 12 results.
Currently, the Board has only released the results of the Term 1 MCQ examination.
For the Term 1 result, the candidates were not given a pass or fail mark.
