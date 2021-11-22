Celeb inspired winter clothing for the upcoming months
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Deepika Padukone looks chic as she dons a classic plain-light blue warm and comfy sweater.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
It's clearly a long boots season and Alia Bhatt nails her look with a simple pink body-fitted dress and a long overcoat. The actor completed her look by adding a grey beanie cap.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Anushka Sharma looks adorable in her casual great mood-lifter bomber jacket. She added a pair of ankle-length boots and a white beanie to complete her look.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Parineeti Chopra makes yet another style-statement with blue bomber jacket and a white and blue beanie cap.
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
Katrina Kaif evidently enjoys winter as she stuns in a military print jacket with orange sweatshirt and pants.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Shraddha Kapoor never fails to impress fans with her stunning outfits. The actor dons a versatile jacket with a printed pink scarf and a beige cap.
Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor