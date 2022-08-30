Nehal Gautam
Aug 30 ,2022
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in stunning ethnic outfits approved by B-town Divas
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95/@aliaabhatt
Amp up your Ganesh Chaturthi look with his stunning maternity wear adorned by Alia Bhatt.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif's simple yet elegant salwar suit can turn out to be an inspiration for your Ganesh Chaturthi outfit.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
For all the saree lovers, Janhvi Kapoor's green saree can be a perfect pick for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
If you love pastel colours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's classy suit can be your next wardrobe favourite.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Kiara Advani's white and yellow lehenga can be a show-stealer for any festive celebration.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Sara Ali Khan's elegant pink salwar suit paired with beautiful earrings can be a go-to outfit for any festival.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
