Anirban Sarkar
Jun 03 ,2023
Celebrities attend FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium
Image: Twitter
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.
Image: Twitter
Shubman Gill was also spotted alongside Virat Kohli at the Wembley Stadium
Image: Twitter
David Beckham cheered for Manchester United from the Wembley stands
Image: Twitter
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took part in the pre-match show during the FA Cup final
Image: Sony LIV
Sir Alex Ferguson had a disappointing evening at the Wembley Stadium
Image: Twitter
Prince William also enjoyed the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium
Image: Twitter
Suryakumar Yadav also attended the FA Cup final with his wife
Image: Twitter
