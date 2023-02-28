Sanyukta baijal
Feb 28 ,2023
Celebrity-inspired white outfits for Holi to amp up your festive look
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Alia Bhatt's white sharara is perfect traditional wear for a Holi bash
Image: Instagram/@stylebyami
White T-shirts paired with blue denims are the best options for comfort lovers.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Wish to keep it ethnic? Go with a white saree with floral print.
Image: Instagram/@Jahnvikapoor
Samantha's sheer white saree is a perfect pick for Holi 2023.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhu
White shirt is one of the easiest choices to make when looking for your Holi outfit.
Image: Instagram/@sidharthmalhotra
Team up a white printed kaaftan with a pair of trousers and you're good to go.
Image: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial
A simple white T-shirt for Holi can do wonders.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Follow Katrina's style and pair your white sheer shirt with any bustier, or top inside.
Image: Instgaram/@katrinakaif
Go for a full covered ankle length ensemble to save your skin from Holi colours.
Image: Instagram/@sonambajwa
Choosing comfort over anything else? Just wear a white tank with denims.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Men cannot go wrong with traditional white kurta.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
A simple white salwar kameez can make you look radiant.
Image: Instagram@anushkasharma
What about a floral summery dress for Holi?
Image: Instagram/@ananyapanday
