Celebrity social media posts that went viral this week
Image: Instagram/ @Paris Hilton/ @Taylor Lautner
Paris Hilton tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony held at her late grandfather's Bel-Air estate earlier this week. Announcing it on social media, she wrote, "My forever begins today".
Image: Instagram/ @Paris Hilton
'Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae gave a glimpse of his fanboy moment with Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram. Fans were thrilled to see the stars come together, and the post spread like wildfire among netizens.
Image: Instagram/@from_jjlee
Kavita Kaushik dropped pictures Of her new 'wicked' Look after donating hair for cancer patients. The 'FIR' actor received massive applause for the noble deed from her fans and fellow TV industry members.
Image: Instagram/@ikavitakaushik
Taylor Lautner went down on one knee to propose to girlfriend Taylor Dome, noting that all of his wishes had come true. Glimpses from the momentous occasion were followed by a flood of congratulatory messages.
Image: Instagram/@taylorlautner
Playback singer Maalavika Sundar tied the knot with entrepreneur Ashwin Kashyap Raghuraman. Uploading a loved up picture of the duo, she wrote, "Found the perfect love story at 33."
Image: Instagram/ @SundarMaalavika
WWE legend John Cena uploaded a 'handshake' picture with MS Dhoni, which saw several netizens pouring in their own interpretations in the comments section. Cena has also shared a similar image featuring Virat Kohli.
Image: Instagram/ @JohnCena