Hardika Gupta
Jan 20 ,2023
Celebs arrive in style at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony
The newly engaged couple looked their ethnic best on the special day
Akshay Kumar wore a brown kurta teamed up with black pyjama-pants and looked dapper.
Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green ethnic suit. Her daughter Aradhya looked pretty in an ivory suit.
Kiran Rao gave a unique touch to her green organza saree by styling it with a matching velvet balzer
While Sachin Tendulkar wore a white kurta-pyjama, his wife Anjali donned a blue saree
Singer Shreya Goshal opted for a red sharara set and looked lovely
Source: ANI
Arjun looked dapper in a blue pathaani. His dad Boney Kapoor opted for a semi-formal look
Sara Ali Khan arrived at the ceremony with designer Manish Malhotra. Sara looked stunning in an ivory sharara
Varun Dhawan opted for a black kurta paired with matching pants and a traditional jacket. On the other hand, his wife Natasha wore a blush pink lehenga.
John Abraham looked handsome as he opted for a casual look
Neetu graced the ceremony along with Armaan Jain and his wife, Anissa
