Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 20 ,2023
Celebs attend Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Shriya Saran appeared at the Film Festival in a stunning blue dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood actor Vidya Balan posed for the cameras in a traditional and fashionable green lehenga.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a black suit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sacred Games star Elnaaz Norouzi stole the limelight while donning a red saree.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood legend Rekha posed affectionately with actor Alia Bhatt.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Singer Mohit Chauhan arrived at the event dressed in casual clothes.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ronit Roy posed alongside Iqbal actor Shreyas Talpade.
Image: Varinder Chawla
TV actor Rashami Desai looked adorable in a white saree with floral patterns.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee wore an ethereal pink and purple saree.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kantara star Rishab Shetty looked dapper in a traditional outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Playback singer Udit Narayan wore a grey suit at the event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
TV presenter Maniesh Paul wore a dashing black suit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Harshad Chopra opted for a classy look at the film festival.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More