Anjali Negi
May 01 ,2023
Celebs in Karl Lagerfeld designs at MET in past
yarashahidi/Instagram
Lily Collins wore a sheer blouse in black paired with a layered tulle skirt in white to the 2015 Met Gala.
@faveslooks/Twitter
Yara Shahidi stunned in a silver-beaded halter midi-gown flanked by pale pink tiered ruffles on either side for 2018 fashion event.
yarashahidi/Instagram
Dakota Johnson's 2015 Met Gala look comprised of geometric silver work mini dress.
shutterstock
Blake Lively opted for a Greecian beige number with a shimmery bodice.
AP
Kristen Stewart donned a chrome pink top with ruffled fringes with white pants.
AP
Cara Delevingne was seen in a foil-grey pantsuit for one of her MET gala appearances.
shutterstock
Lily-Rose Depp stepped out in a ballet pink sequinned co-ord set with black rhinestone and velvet detailing.
@CHANEL/Twitter
Penelope Cruz walked the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in tiered black and white gown.
penelopecruzoficial/Instagram
