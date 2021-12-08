Celebs pay tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat, 'Runaway 34' new stills: Bollywood recap for Dec 8
Image: PTI
Urvashi Rautela All Set To Judge The Miss Universe 2021 Pageant In Israel
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
Vicky's Childhood Friend Malavika Mohanan Reaches Jaipur For His Wedding With Katrina
Image: Instagram/@malavikamohanan_
Anupam Kher & Others Pay Tribute To CDS Bipin Rawat: 'With Him, Jai Hind Comes From Heart'
Image: PTI
Vicky-Katrina Wedding: Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda Hints Being Part Of Katrina's Mehendi
Image: Instagram/@veenanagda
Ajay Devgn Drops A Still With Big B From The Sets Of 'Runway 34'
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn