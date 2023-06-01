Anjali Choudhury
Jun 01 ,2023
Celebs who channeled Marilyn Monroe by recreating her pink dress
Image: @HighparDigital/Twitter
Kylie Jenner recreated Marilyn Monroe's iconic pink gown look for 2019 Halloween bash. This look of the late actress was from the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Winnie Harlow transformed into Marilyn Monroe and said that recreating her look was always her dream.
Image: @lappthebrand/Twitter
Madonna also took inspiration from Marilyn Monroe and slipped into her iconic pink dress for a shoot.
Image: Twitter
Margot Robbie gave Marilyn Monroe a fashion tribute by dressing like her. She gave her look a twist as she maintained her Harley Quinn appearance too.
Image: @harleyquinnfil1/Twitter
Camila Cabello performed on her hit tracks in a Marilyn Monroe avatar. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.
Image: @HighparDigital/Twitter
Blake Lively appeared as Marilyn Monroe in her show Gossip Girl. She performed like the fashion icon and fans loved to see her dressed as the late actress.
Image: @StrikeTwoPoses/Twitter
