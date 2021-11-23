Celebs who gave befitting replies to trolls
Image: Instagram/@anilkapoor
Rubina Dilaik slammed 'pseudo fans' for sending her hate mails on her weight gain post COVID.
Image: Instagram/Twitter/@rubinadilaik
Taapsee Pannu, who never shies away, gave a befitting reply to all those who objectified her by calling her 'Mard'.
Image: Instagram/Twitter/@taapsee
Justin Bieber did not take it lightly when trolls started to diss his marriage and called his love for Hailey Baldwin 'fake'.
Image: AP/Twitter/@justinbieber
Ariana Grande made a point of schooling body-shamers who compared her figure to that of 'Modern Family's Ariel Winter.
Image: AP/Twitter/@arianagrande
Supermodel Gigi Hadid responded with this smackdown when a troll asked her to 'practice how to walk properly instead of having a new bf every 2 weeks.'
Image: AP/Twitter/@gigihadid
'Harry Potter' author, J.K. Rowling quoted rapper Chamillionaire to hit back at trolls who called her a 'radge' with 'obscene wealth'.
Image: AP/Twitter/@jkrowling